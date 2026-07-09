Opening Reception for "Targets", a Mixed-Media Installation by Michael Dinning at D2 Gallery

This August, D2 Gallery & Studio is proud to present “Targets”, a thought provoking installation of mixed-media artwork by Michael Dinning. Targets is a mediation on a world turned upside down, where entire groups of people have become targets, empathy is discouraged, kindness is seen as weakness and cruelty is normalized. Targets also explores historical aspects that have shaped country we have become, and how to navigate back to a place of understanding and tolerance. As part of the exhibit, D2 will also feature a video installation by Iranian artist Ghazal Abassi, as a preview for her solo exhibit of photography this December, 2026. D2 Gallery will be closed for the first week of August, so will be presenting the opening for Targets on August 14th, from 5 to 8. This exhibit will run from August 14th to August 29th.