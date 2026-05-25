Our Amazing NW Natural Areas - Show Opening
Our Amazing NW Natural Areas - Show Opening
Bring Your Outdoor Experiences In and Support Our Inland NW Natural Areas!
See and Collect Paintings of Our Inland NW Natural Areas by Artist LR Montgomery.
Opening Reception, Wednesday, June 24th, 5 PM - 8 PM.
At The MAC's Helen South Alexander Gallery.
Opening Includes Short Talks By Natural Area Leaders & LR Montgomery at 6 PM.
Show Dates - June 24 - July 29, during regular Museum Hours
Designated proceeds from sale of each painting will support Inland NW Natural Areas.
Northwest Museum of Art and Culture, Helen South Alexander Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
LR Montgomery
LRMontgomery@LRMontgomery.com
Northwest Museum of Art and Culture, Helen South Alexander Gallery
2316 W 1st AveSpokane, Washington 99201
5094563931
visitorservices@northwestmuseum.org