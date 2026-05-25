Our Amazing NW Natural Areas - Show Opening

Bring Your Outdoor Experiences In and Support Our Inland NW Natural Areas!

See and Collect Paintings of Our Inland NW Natural Areas by Artist LR Montgomery.

Opening Reception, Wednesday, June 24th, 5 PM - 8 PM.

At The MAC's Helen South Alexander Gallery.

Opening Includes Short Talks By Natural Area Leaders & LR Montgomery at 6 PM.

Show Dates - June 24 - July 29, during regular Museum Hours

Designated proceeds from sale of each painting will support Inland NW Natural Areas.