New Moon Art Gallery presents “Pigments of Your Imagination - An Exhibition of Humor and Art”

First Friday, June 5th, 5-9pm. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday, 11-5

Please join us in bringing some levity and laughter to our community. This is our 2nd annual show with a theme of humor and we expect it to be as fun and fantastic as last year's. This show is the brainchild of our art collective member, Diane Rowen Garmire. We will be featuring the work of several local artists and gallery members. Bring a friend or 2 and please share this event with those who will enjoy an evening of lighthearted fun.

1326 E Sprague Ave

509-413-9101

www.newmoonartgallery.com