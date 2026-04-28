PPP Presents Sherry Syrie and Suzan LeDoux as Guest Artists in June!

Sherry Syrie is a mixed media artist and middle school art educator who is currently exploring abstract mixed media landscapes. She finds interesting images & materials to piece together in unique ways to create clean, beautiful, and original pieces.

Suzan LeDoux is a printmaker whose work is primarily inspired by the natural world and the beauty of flora & fauna. Through carving, she aims to capture the textures we observe in nature, and the intricate details that often go unnoticed.

Stop by Pottery Place Plus at 203 N. Washington St in the Historic Liberty Building this June to see their work ~ stop by PPP on First Friday June 5 from 5-8pm to meet Sherry & Suzan in person!