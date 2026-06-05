Queer and Weird Book Club
Queer and Weird Book Club
We will be discussing “This Is How You Lose the Time War" by Amal El-Mohtar at the June meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 4th Saturday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Ness. HOWEVER, in June we will be meeting on the 3rd Saturday due to Hoopfest. Please send any inquiries to vanessa@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com