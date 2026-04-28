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Queer Weird Book Club

Queer Weird Book Club

We will be discussing “The River Has Roots" by Amal El-Mohtar at the May meeting.

This book club typically meets on the 4th Saturday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Ness. Please send any inquiries to vanessa@auntiesbooks.com

Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/

Artist Group Info

carolinagirl7msu@hotmail.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/