Queer Weird Book Club
Queer Weird Book Club
We will be discussing “The River Has Roots" by Amal El-Mohtar at the May meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 4th Saturday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Ness. Please send any inquiries to vanessa@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Artist Group Info
carolinagirl7msu@hotmail.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com