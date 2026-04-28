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Queer & Weird Rerun Book Club

Queer & Weird Rerun Book Club

We will be discussing “Monk and Robot" by Becky Chambers at the May meeting.

This book club typically meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Ness. Please send any inquiries to vanessa@auntiesbooks.com

Auntie's Bookstore
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/