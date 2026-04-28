Queer & Weird Rerun Book Club
Queer & Weird Rerun Book Club
We will be discussing “Monk and Robot" by Becky Chambers at the May meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Ness. Please send any inquiries to vanessa@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com