RV Expo Sale

Join us June 11–14 at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, where multiple local dealers are all in one place, competing with their best pricing, best selection, and best offers to stand out.

Explore over 1,000 new and used RVs, both indoors and outdoors — including toy haulers, fifth wheels, motorhomes, travel trailers, and more. Plus, check out Tiny Homes and alternative living options all under one roof and across the fairgrounds.

Thu-Sat: 10AM–6PM | Sun: 10AM–5PM