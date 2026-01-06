Science and Nature Book Club
Science and Nature Book Club
We will be discussing “The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator" by Timothy C. Winegard at the June meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month. We meet at Auntie’s Bookstore and it is led by Teri. Please send any inquiries to teri@auntiesbooks.com.
Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com