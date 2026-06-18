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"Secret Spokane: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure" by Adriana Janovich

"Secret Spokane: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure" by Adriana Janovich

Easygoing and eclectic Spokane is the second-largest city in Washington state, and it’s growing. The secret is starting to get out: The Lilac City—birthplace of Father’s Day, childhood home of crooner Bing Crosby, host of the longtime Lilac Bloomsday Run, and home of Hoopfest, the world’s largest three-on-three outdoor basketball tournament—is a lot of fun. And a little bit haunted.

Come on down to Auntie's to hear about the secrets of Spokane from author Adriana Janovich and pick up a copy of her book!

This event is free and open to the public.
RSVP via our website.

Auntie's Bookstore
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/