"Secret Spokane: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure" by Adriana Janovich
"Secret Spokane: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure" by Adriana Janovich
Easygoing and eclectic Spokane is the second-largest city in Washington state, and it’s growing. The secret is starting to get out: The Lilac City—birthplace of Father’s Day, childhood home of crooner Bing Crosby, host of the longtime Lilac Bloomsday Run, and home of Hoopfest, the world’s largest three-on-three outdoor basketball tournament—is a lot of fun. And a little bit haunted.
Come on down to Auntie's to hear about the secrets of Spokane from author Adriana Janovich and pick up a copy of her book!
This event is free and open to the public.
RSVP via our website.
Auntie's Bookstore
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com