"Secret Spokane: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure" by Adriana Janovich

Easygoing and eclectic Spokane is the second-largest city in Washington state, and it’s growing. The secret is starting to get out: The Lilac City—birthplace of Father’s Day, childhood home of crooner Bing Crosby, host of the longtime Lilac Bloomsday Run, and home of Hoopfest, the world’s largest three-on-three outdoor basketball tournament—is a lot of fun. And a little bit haunted.

Come on down to Auntie's to hear about the secrets of Spokane from author Adriana Janovich and pick up a copy of her book!

This event is free and open to the public.

RSVP via our website.