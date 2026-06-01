"Secret Spokane" Downtown Walking Tour

Easygoing and eclectic Spokane is the second-largest city in Washington state, and it’s growing. The secret is starting to get out: The Lilac City—birthplace of Father’s Day, childhood home of crooner Bing Crosby, and host of the longtime Lilac Bloomsday Run—is a lot of fun. And a little bit haunted. Half of its downtown buildings are historical, lending themselves to ghost signs and ghost stories. "Secret Spokane" explores some of these stories and many others, too. This hourlong downtown walking tour starts at the central branch of the Spokane Public Library and visits some of the spots detailed in "Secret Spokane," the latest title by award-winning journalist Adriana Janovich. Adriana explored Spokane as the food editor for the Spokesman-Review newspaper from 2013 to 2019. Before that, she was a reporter at newspapers throughout Washington state. Today, she serves as associate editor of Washington State Magazine.

