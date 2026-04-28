Join the Buddhist nuns and monks at Sravasti Abbey Buddhist monastery for Sharing the Dharma Day. It’s a day-long event for newcomers and old friends to explore Buddha’s teachings to develop peaceful hearts and minds. The day includes a guided meditation, a teaching on the topic of the day, vegetarian potluck, and a facilitated discussion. Topics come from the book, "Working With Anger," by Sravasti Abbey founder and abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron. No experience required. All are welcomed.

