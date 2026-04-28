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Sharing the Dharma Day

Sharing the Dharma Day

Join the Buddhist nuns and monks at Sravasti Abbey Buddhist monastery for Sharing the Dharma Day. It’s a day-long event for newcomers and old friends to explore Buddha’s teachings to develop peaceful hearts and minds. The day includes a guided meditation, a teaching on the topic of the day, vegetarian potluck, and a facilitated discussion. Topics come from the book, "Working With Anger," by Sravasti Abbey founder and abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron. No experience required. All are welcomed.

Sravasti Abbey
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Sravasti Abbey
509-447-5549
office.sravasti@gmail.com
https://sravastiabbey.org/
Sravasti Abbey
692 Country Lane
Newport, Washington 99156
509-447-5549
office.sravasti@gmail.com
https://sravastiabbey.org/event/sharing-the-dharma-day-05-03-2026/