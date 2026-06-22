Solo Latin Workshop - Jive
Solo Latin Workshop - Jive
DE Dance presents five two-hour workshops covering the 5 International Latin Ballroom dances: cha cha, jive, rumba, paso doble, and samba. Learn the fundamentals, key techniques, character, a practice combo, a short choreo., and a bit of history about each style. Next up is the jazzy jive. If you like stylish, upbeat, energetic dances, and swing music - jive is for you! We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor!
Premier Ballroom
35
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
DE Dance
danceecologia@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mindi Sheer
danceecologia@gmail.com
Premier Ballroom
3909 N Schreiber Way Suite #3Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815
(509) 313-2787
danceecologia@gmail.com