Solo Latin Workshop - Jive

DE Dance presents five two-hour workshops covering the 5 International Latin Ballroom dances: cha cha, jive, rumba, paso doble, and samba. Learn the fundamentals, key techniques, character, a practice combo, a short choreo., and a bit of history about each style. Next up is the jazzy jive. If you like stylish, upbeat, energetic dances, and swing music - jive is for you! We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor!