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Solo Latin Workshop - Jive

Solo Latin Workshop - Jive

DE Dance presents five two-hour workshops covering the 5 International Latin Ballroom dances: cha cha, jive, rumba, paso doble, and samba. Learn the fundamentals, key techniques, character, a practice combo, a short choreo., and a bit of history about each style. Next up is the jazzy jive. If you like stylish, upbeat, energetic dances, and swing music - jive is for you! We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor!

Premier Ballroom
35
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

DE Dance
danceecologia@gmail.com
https://dedance.co/dance-classes

Artist Group Info

Mindi Sheer
danceecologia@gmail.com
Premier Ballroom
3909 N Schreiber Way Suite #3
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815
(509) 313-2787
danceecologia@gmail.com