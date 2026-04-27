Stan Miller Open Studio
Stan Miller Open Studio
Stan Miller, a Spokane artist, will have his First Friday Open Studio, showing watercolor and egg tempera paintings. Stan will also be playing soft jazz on the piano, refreshments, recent paintings. 3138 E 17th Ave. Spokane
Stan Miller Open Studio/Painting Exhibition
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Stan Miller
5097689354
stan@stanmiller.net
Artist Group Info
Stan Miller
stan@stanmiller.net
Stan Miller Open Studio/Painting Exhibition
3138 E. 17th AveSpokane, Washington 99223
5097689354
stan@stanmiller.net