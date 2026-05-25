The 90s vs Y2K Bar Crawl - Spokane

90s or Y2K—who takes the crown? Join the ultimate decade showdown in Spokane on July 18th!

Rewind, Sip, Repeat!

Whether you’re team 90s or team Y2K, grab your friends and pick your side for the ultimate throwback crawl. Who will reign supreme? Only one way to find out!.

Click GOING On The Facebook Event So You Don't Miss Updates

https://www.facebook.com/events/914398204261293

Here's What You Get:

Two Eras. One Epic Night. 90s vs Y2K, The Battle Is On!

2-3 Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase

No Cover At All Bars, Mid Party, & After Party

Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup and Bottle Opener Lanyard

Exclusive Drink Specials

Food Specials At Partner Venues

Professional Photographers

Awesome After Party

Custom 90s vs Y2K Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers

Access To Our Spokane Pub Crawl Map

Get tickets NOW before prices go up!

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This 90s vs Y2K Bar Crawl will take you through some of Spokane’s best bars for a night of pure nostalgia and non-stop fun. Relive the days of scrunchies, flip phones, low-rise jeans, and iconic jams as you sip, dance, and throw it back with your crew.

From Tamagotchis to MySpace, boy bands to early 2000s bangers, we’re celebrating it all with a drink in hand. Dress the part in 90s classics (denim, neon, scrunchies) or bring the Y2K heat (glitter, juicy tracksuits, low-rise everything) the choice is yours!

Don’t miss Spokane’s biggest throwback party of the year. Grab your tickets today and let’s make this crawl totally rad and majorly iconic!

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For all the latest venue information, special offers, event details, and ticket purchases, be sure to visit our website! It's your one-stop shop for everything you need to know.

www.crawlwith.us/spokane/90svsy2k

CHECK IN 4PM - 6PM

CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM

MID PARTY 7PM - 9PM

AFTER PARTY 10PM - 12AM

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100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

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FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

https://www.crawlwith.us/faq

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🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

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ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.

