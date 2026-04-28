The EWU Music Program proudly presents “The Bright Lights of Broadway: The Human Story Behind the Spotlight.” This dynamic concert showcases our talented students, faculty, and alumni in a vibrant celebration of the American Broadway repertoire and beyond.

Audiences will be treated to an exciting variety of performances, from intimate solos and small ensembles to powerful appearances by our major ensembles. The evening culminates in a thrilling, all-cast finale—a rousing medley that brings everyone together on stage in a celebration of song, dance, and the unforgettable music of Broadway. Join us for an inspiring night of entertainment as we explore the compelling human stories that shine behind the spotlight!