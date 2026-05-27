The Farm is Here Documentary Screening

Are you ready to unlock your urban farm dream? Rooted & Rested Urban Farm is hosting a documentary screening at the Garland Theater that follows the journey of local founders, Amie and Dakota, who felt called to reimagine what sustainable living could look like without acres of land and moving out of their urban neighborhood.

The film, The Farm is Here is rooted in a desire to reconnect with the land, slow down, and build a healthier, more resilient community. A Q&A following the screening will offer space to further explore these ideas.

Reserve your FREE tickets today!