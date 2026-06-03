On the heels of the Great Invasive Weed Pluck 2 comes the first meeting of People Who Like Lincoln Park.

We will be answering the question: What would you like to see happen in Lincoln Park?

At the meeting,

We will introduce ourselves.

We’ll talk about what we want to see at Lincoln Park.

We’ll talk about options for interfacing with the Parks Department.

Then we’ll ask the question, What is Next?

