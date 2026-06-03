The First Meeting of People Who Like Lincoln Park
The First Meeting of People Who Like Lincoln Park
On the heels of the Great Invasive Weed Pluck 2 comes the first meeting of People Who Like Lincoln Park.
We will be answering the question: What would you like to see happen in Lincoln Park?
At the meeting,
We will introduce ourselves.
We’ll talk about what we want to see at Lincoln Park.
We’ll talk about options for interfacing with the Parks Department.
Then we’ll ask the question, What is Next?
Southside Community Center - The Washington Trust Room
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
People Who Like Lincoln Park
terjesoncitybiz@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
shawninmotion@gmail.com
Southside Community Center - The Washington Trust Room
3151 East 27th AvenueSpokane, Washington 99223
509-535-0803
director@southsidecenter.com