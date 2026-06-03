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The First Meeting of People Who Like Lincoln Park

The First Meeting of People Who Like Lincoln Park

On the heels of the Great Invasive Weed Pluck 2 comes the first meeting of People Who Like Lincoln Park.

We will be answering the question: What would you like to see happen in Lincoln Park?

At the meeting,

We will introduce ourselves.
We’ll talk about what we want to see at Lincoln Park.
We’ll talk about options for interfacing with the Parks Department.
Then we’ll ask the question, What is Next?

Southside Community Center - The Washington Trust Room
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

People Who Like Lincoln Park
terjesoncitybiz@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

shawninmotion@gmail.com
Southside Community Center - The Washington Trust Room
3151 East 27th Avenue
Spokane, Washington 99223
509-535-0803
director@southsidecenter.com
spokanesouthside.org