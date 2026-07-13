The Halloween Bar Crawl - Spokane

Haunt the bars in Spokane with us at our 2 DAY Halloween Bar Crawl on Oct. 30th & Oct. 31st - don’t ghost us!

Get Spooky With US This Halloween!

Round up your boo crew, show off your costumes, and prepare for a night of creepy cocktails, chills, and unforgettable bar-hopping fun!

https://www.facebook.com/events/839743688861339

Here's What You Get:

Join a Spine-Chilling Crowd of Spooky Crawlers!

2 Days Full Of Bar Crawl Adventures (Friday AND Saturday)

2-3 Drinks or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase

No Cover At All Bars, Mid Party, & After Party

Professional Photographers

Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup and Bottle Opener Lanyard

Exclusive Drink Specials

Food Specials at Select Venues

Awesome After Party

Custom Halloween Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers

Access To Our Spokane Pub Crawl Map

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Get ready to celebrate Halloween like never before! On October 30th and 31st, join us for a spooktacular TWO-DAY bar crawl featuring creepy cocktails, outrageous costumes, and an electrifying atmosphere. We’re making our way through Spokane’s top bars with exclusive drink deals, Halloween-themed entertainment, and surprises lurking around every corner.

Grab your friends and throw on your most hilarious, horrifying, or out-of-this-world outfits—because this night is all about bold looks and big scares. Each stop on the crawl will bring a new vibe, from bone-rattling beats to ghoulishly good drinks.

Whether you're dressed as a vampire, villain, or just out to vibe, this is the place to be for Halloween night. Spokane is turning up the fright and fun — and you won’t want to miss a moment.

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For all the latest venue information, special offers, event details, and ticket purchases, be sure to visit our website! It's your one-stop shop for everything you need to know.

www.crawlwith.us/spokane/halloween

CHECK IN 4PM - 6PM

CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM

MID PARTY 7PM - 9PM

AFTER PARTY 10PM - 12AM

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100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

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FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

https://www.crawlwith.us/faq

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DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

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ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.