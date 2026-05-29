Come check us out at the Blue Door Theatre's home in the downtown milk bottle building at 319 S. Cedar for an evening of guaranteed pun!

The Punderground is an improvised punning competition. If you are a fan of dad jokes, greeting card quips, or a language lover, this event is for you. Test your mettle and give it a try, or just come to support the #spokaneword. You'll have pun regardless!

This is a pay-what-you-want event, open to punners of all ages. The top three punners and audience-voted MVP will be awarded punny prizes! Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Doors open and sign-ups begin at 7:30pm. Competition starts at 8:00. See you there!