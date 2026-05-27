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The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré

The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré

The Gallery Entropy (101 N Stevens) presents Objets Vibrant: The Te of Trash. A solo exhibition by Dario Ré that explores material animacy through found art and assemblage. Show runs through June 29.

Entropy Gallery
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11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 29, 2026.

Artist Group Info

Dario Ré
DarioRe555@gmail.com
https://dariore.com/
Entropy Gallery
101 N Stevens St
Spokane, Washington 99201
5039133124
entropyartgallery@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/entropygalleryspokane/