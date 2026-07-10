The Well-Read Moose’s Horror Book Club featuring author Craig DiLouie

Looking for something different to do on a Monday night? The Well~Read Moose is hosting Monday Night Frights, their quarterly horror book club, featuring a live in-store Zoom conversation with author Craig DiLouie about his latest novel, “The Summer Fun Massacre.” Guests can listen in on the discussion, ask questions, and connect with horror fans while enjoying an evening of great conversation and storytelling.

Purchase the book at wellreadmoose.com and use code WRMBOOK for 20% off for book club.