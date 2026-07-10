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Transit is Freedom: A Community Forum About Access for Nondrivers

Transit is Freedom: A Community Forum About Access for Nondrivers

A third of people living in Washington are nondrivers: young people, seniors aging out of driving, people who can't drive because of our disabilities, and people who can't afford or have chosen not to pay for a car.

For many of us, transit is freedom.

At this community forum, Anna Zivarts, author of When Driving Is Not An Option, will share insights from the growing body of research about nondrivers and lead a facilitated discussion with Spokane-area community members who rely on transit and paratransit.

Come prepared to share your story and to leave inspired to fight for accessible communities where we can all get where we need to go.

The Hive
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Spokane Reimagined
http://spokanereimagined.org/
The Hive
2904 E Sprague Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-444-5300
https://www.spokanelibrary.org/hive/