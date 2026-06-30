Venom and; Velvet: A Vault Cabaret

Join us inside the vault for a night of dark fusion belly dance, burlesque, and cabaret at TRVST.

Velvet & Venom brings together an intimate case of performers for one immersive evening of movement, seduction, and chaos inside a transformed bank vault.

Attire: Wear whatever makes you feel irresistible. If you're dressing for the mood, think leather, lace, latex, velvet, thigh-high boots, reptile textures, corsets, harnesses, mesh, rich fabrics, and dark, decadent glamour. Seductive, elegant, dangerous...however you embody Venom & Velvet. Dressing up is encouraged, never required.

One night, one space, and two chances to enter the vault!

Join us at TRVST (120 N Wall St, Spokane, WA) on July 18th for one of two pop-up shows:

8:00 PM Show

9:00 PM Show

Stay after for a no-cover DJ set to keep the night going!

Tip Roses are provided and greatly appreciated to help keep this art form thriving! Cash tips accepted as well!

Performers include REBL, AASIRA, STAZIA, ALLISON BOSSONOVA and more special guests to be announced soon!

Hosted & Curated by Ravenna Moon, with Didi Devious and Matty Von Beefcake as your kittens, Muffy the ManSlayer keeping the show running smoothly as Stage Manager, Sara Bellum on Tech, Bunny Delux on Doors, and a few special guests making appearances throughout the evening!

Payments are processed by Olivia Chapko LLC, doing business as Ravenna Moon.

SPONSORED BY THE UNDERGROUND BURLESQUE