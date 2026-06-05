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VIRTUAL: Afternoon Book Club

VIRTUAL: Afternoon Book Club

This meeting takes place on ZOOM and not at Auntie's Bookstore.

We will be discussing “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald at the June meeting.

This book club typically meets at 2pm on the 4th Tuesday of the month via Zoom and is led by Linda. Please send any inquiries and requests for the Zoom link to auntiesbooks@gmail.com

Auntie's Bookstore
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/