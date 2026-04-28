VIRTUAL: Afternoon Book Club
VIRTUAL: Afternoon Book Club
This meeting takes place on ZOOM and not at Auntie's Bookstore.
We will be discussing “The Memory Keeper of Kyiv” by Erin Litteken at the May meeting.
This book club typically meets at 2pm on the 4th Tuesday of the month via Zoom and is led by Linda. Please send any inquiries and requests for the Zoom link to auntiesbooks@gmail.com
Virtual - Auntie's Bookstore
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Virtual - Auntie's Bookstore
509-838-0206
auntiesbooks@gmail.com