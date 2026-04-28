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VIRTUAL: Mystery/Thriller Book Club

VIRTUAL: Mystery/Thriller Book Club

This meeting takes place on ZOOM and not at Auntie's Bookstore.

We will be discussing “Death at the Sign of the Rook” by Kate Atkinson at the May meeting.

This book club typically meets on the 4th Thursday of the month at noon via Zoom and is led by Linda. Please send any inquiries and requests for the Zoom link to auntiesbooks@gmail.com

Virtual - Auntie's Bookstore
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Virtual - Auntie's Bookstore
509-838-0206
auntiesbooks@gmail.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/mysterythriller-book-club-linda-virtual