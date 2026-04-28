VIRTUAL: Mystery/Thriller Book Club
VIRTUAL: Mystery/Thriller Book Club
This meeting takes place on ZOOM and not at Auntie's Bookstore.
We will be discussing “Death at the Sign of the Rook” by Kate Atkinson at the May meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 4th Thursday of the month at noon via Zoom and is led by Linda. Please send any inquiries and requests for the Zoom link to auntiesbooks@gmail.com
Virtual - Auntie's Bookstore
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Virtual - Auntie's Bookstore
509-838-0206
auntiesbooks@gmail.com