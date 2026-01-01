Chelsea DuVall (she/her) began her music studies as a classical pianist, but now works primarily as a vocalist and teaching artist in Spokane. She studied music in her undergraduate degree at Northern Illinois University and went on to complete her Master of Fine Arts in Acting and Playwriting at California Institute of the Arts. She recently completed the National Tour of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, but can be seen performing locally with Spokane Civic Theatre, Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre and with Jenny Shotwell Studios.