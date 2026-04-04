Kyra Buckley/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Kyra Buckley is OPB’s business reporter. Before joining OPB in August 2023, she spent three years in Texas covering the electric grid, renewable energy, and the oil and gas industry for the Houston Chronicle and Houston Public Media. Prior to her time in Houston, she spent three years waking up at 3 a.m. to host "Morning Edition" at KUNC in Greeley, Colorado.

Buckley grew up in Eugene, is a 2015 graduate of the University of Oregon, and started her journalism career at Eugene’s public radio station, KLCC. She is also a certified Jazzercise instructor, human to kitties Lila and Addie, an avid reader, and a lifelong women’s basketball fan.