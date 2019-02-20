Pivot Spokane

Every great story has a pivot. It may be the moment the stakes are raised, when you can't wait to hear what comes next. It could be the instant a story elevates from good to great, or the nexus at which a story reveals what it's truly about. It could be the way a great story can make you laugh so hard you can't breathe, and in the next moment, break your heart. Pivot is the brainchild of a group of community members, joined by a common desire to build a live storytelling series in Spokane. By day, they are teachers, advocates, artists, lawyers, administrators, doctors, organizers, and much more. Four times a year, they volunteer their time and talents to produce, promote, and host live Pivot events in Spokane. Pivot events are recorded live, and produced for podcast and radio by Spokane Public Radio.