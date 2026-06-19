Summer break is here—including for the newsroom

Now that it finally feels like summer here in the Inland Northwest, lots of our listeners are headed out to one of the many lakes and rivers to enjoy the sun and take some time off.

The newsroom is doing the same.

Don’t worry, we’re going to keep bringing you news from across the Northwest throughout the summer.

But we’re taking a break from the long-form stories and interviews that usually round out the podcast each morning.

We’ll be back in your feed on Monday with regional headlines.

Enjoy the holiday, and we’ll see you at the lake.