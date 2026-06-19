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SPR News Today

Summer break is here—including for the newsroom

By Owen Henderson
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:25 AM PDT
Owen Henderson
/
SPR News

Now that it finally feels like summer here in the Inland Northwest, lots of our listeners are headed out to one of the many lakes and rivers to enjoy the sun and take some time off.

The newsroom is doing the same.

Don’t worry, we’re going to keep bringing you news from across the Northwest throughout the summer.

But we’re taking a break from the long-form stories and interviews that usually round out the podcast each morning.

We’ll be back in your feed on Monday with regional headlines.

Enjoy the holiday, and we’ll see you at the lake.

SPR News Today
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts <i>Morning Edition</i> for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the <i>Weekend Edition</i> host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson