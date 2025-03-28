© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Improving connections between the judicial and public health systems

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM PDT
Graphic courtesy of Gonzaga University

This week Gonzaga University brought together judges, lawyers, court and public health officials to talk about better coordination to help people in trouble with the law who have addiction and mental health problems.

Many in jail struggle with addictions and/or mental health problems. But jails are not medical facilities, so getting help to them is, at best, if an iffy proposition.

Thursday at Gonzaga University, Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens met with representatives from the legal and public health communities to talk about better coordination between them.

Stephens says many in the judicial community want this to happen.

“We've long committed to what we call therapeutic courts, which are courts that try to address addiction, some PTSD and veterans issues, some unique juvenile issues to try to get people connected to what's going to make the community safer and also address their needs instead of just criminalizing it.”

Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens talks about improving coordination to help offenders with drug and mental health problems.

Other topics featured during our Inland Journal interview with Justice Debra Stephens:

The federal judiciary is getting a workout. Attorneys for a variety of interests are challenging actions taken by President Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Our system never has worked when we test the limits of our absolute authority," she said.

Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

