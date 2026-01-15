© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Inland Journal: A Spokane task force hones in on community health and safety improvements

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published January 15, 2026 at 1:05 PM PST
Charlotte Nemec from Canopy Credit Union speaks at a press conference announcing the formation of Spokane's Safe and Healthy Task Force in October 2025.
Doug Nadvornick
Spokane’s Safe and Healthy Task Force was created last year to find new remedies to the region’s homelessness, mental health and substance abuse problems.

The group hired a Florida-based consultant, retired Miami Judge Steven Leifman, to assess Spokane's health and public safety systems and recommend ways they could better work together.

Leifman recently presented his group's findings. We talk with task force members Angel Tomeo Sam and Matt Albright about how the group will proceed from here.

Matt Albright: You are seeing impacts on delayed care and the crisis response system where that needs to be reserved for things like heart attacks, strokes, aneurysms, trauma, and that's, for us, the real part of the crisis. We know the majority of these community members can be serviced in the outpatient space. We have an amazing system of care and a lot of it is just around more integration, maybe possibly some more funding...It's a matter of really kind of supercharging that work.

Angel Tomeo Sam: It's been really kind of a relief as somebody who's kind of been on the sidelines in this effort to see the things happen for Spokane that will provide pathways to public safety, to caring for people, to making sure that the jail isn't overflowing with folks, and that people don't go back, that we have everything here, we have the recipe. It's just a matter of like putting it all together and executing it.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

