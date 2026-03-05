Inland Journal: McGrane on civility, RBG on stage, Noel Smith on poetry, Peplowski remembered

The federal government is asking states for voter information and, in some cases, state election officials are pushing back. We’ll hear how Idaho’s top election official, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, is handling the situation.

"I will say for myself, but I think there's plenty of Americans who are kind of tired of the vitriol and the shouting that is happening in all political stripes. And so the idea that the Attorney General and I were going to go on the Capitol steps and tell the Department of Justice to, quote-unquote, "pound sand" is so ridiculous."

Actress Michelle Azar is bringing her one-woman show about the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Spokane. Kyrsten Weber talks with her about it.

"People ask me, why didn't she step down? They're so angry at her. Why didn't she fight for it this way and why did she fold this way? And I feel like I can take the cues from her to say what it's like for me is it's a great lesson constantly for all of us to stay calm and listen to the real question at hand...which is one of how can we continue to believe and hope for a better future?"

Spokane Poet Laureate Mery Noel Smith talks poetry with us, hers and the others whose work she promotes.

"Most of my work is kind of like anthems. I write to sort of meet myself where I actually am and most often when I am somewhere, I'm trying to meet that part of me that's sad, or afraid or confused. And so it's usually met with, like, come on and hope and, like, you got this. It turns into being this sort of anthem for the truth and this anthem for what's to come and what we can hope for."

And we’ll go back to an Inland Journal from late 2024 to remember jazz clarinetist Ken Peplowski, who recently passed. Peplowski came to Spokane to play with local groups.

"In the old days...if you hit the big cities, you could find great musicians. But if you got to smaller places, not so much. But those days have changed. There's good players pretty much everywhere now. And a lot of musicians are teaching too. And a lot of the schools want musicians that can really play well if they're going to teach jazz."