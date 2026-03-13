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Idaho House passes bill requiring parental notification of transgender kids

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM PDT
The Idaho Capitol at dawn.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho Capitol at dawn.

School staff and health care providers could face significant fines and lawsuits if they fail to notify parents their child may be transitioning to a different gender.

The bill passed by the Idaho House Wednesday would require educators and others to notify parents within 72 hours if the student asked to go by a different name or to use different pronouns.

Nicknames derived from a child's legal name would be exempt.

If these professionals fail to notify parents within the time limit, they could be sued in civil court and face an additional fine up to $100,000 from the state attorney general's office.

The bill easily cleared the Idaho House along party lines.

"Protecting our children is contingent on parental rights and parental authority and this is a great step back in the right direction," said Rep. Clint Hostetler (R-Twin Falls).

Rep. John Shirts (R-Weiser) agreed, saying in would ensure teachers don't impose their beliefs on their students.

"It's sad that there is a lie that is being told to these children that girls can become girls or boys can become girls. It is that lie that has been so pervasive in society and why it makes this type of legislation necessary," Shirts said.

Meanwhile, Democrats said the measure will further drive out professionals who are desperately needed here.

"They leave the state or they don't come here to begin with and these are professions that we can least afford to lose: educators, health care providers, childcare providers," said House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise).

On top of that, Rubel and two other Democrats wrote a seven-page report outlining how they believe the bill is unconstitutional.

The potential $100,000 fine, they said, is legally excessive compared to other Idaho laws that govern child safety. Fines under those statutes, like driving under the influence while a minor is in the vehicle, carries a fine up to $5,000.

The report said the language is overly vague and criticized the committee that held a public hearing on the bill for allowing just 14 minutes of testimony.

House rules allow such minority reports to be included in the pages of the official journal published each session, but nearly every Republican voted to ignore that rule Wednesday.

House Republican Leader Jason Monks (R-Meridian) said after the vote that it was the will of his caucus to reject the report.

Rubel called it an "abuse of supermajority power" and that whichever party is in the minority should expect to receive fair treatment under the rules.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio

Regional News
James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson