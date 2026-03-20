Inland Journal: WA legislative recap; new schools and parks; and how to advocate for others

The 2026 legislative session in Olympia was a short one, but in many ways, as consequential than other longer sessions. There was the passage of the income tax for millionaires and a variety of other intensely-debated issues. Public radio’s new state government reporter, Sarah Mizes-Tan, provides details.

"What ended up getting the chop was essentially early education programming and specifically funding for a subsidy program for child care called the Working Connections Program. Those two combined made up about a third of the budget cuts that happened. So some pretty intense cuts essentially for folks who are using child care subsidies and folks who have kids who attend transitional kindergarten in the state."

Spokane author Kathy Colkitt has written about how to be an effective advocate for older adults and other vulnerable people. Colkitt has published a new book that provides practical information about how to prepare so you can be ready when you need to act.

"What I love about my toolbox is that it actually has that personal stuff. What's your password to your cell phone, to your computer? Do you do banking? Is there a password to get onto there? Do you have an attorney? Do you have a DNR? Do you have a will? Where are they located? Who is your attorney or your financial advisor? All of those kinds of things."

Spokane school and parks officials say a new Adams Elementary School and a new park in Indian Trail are at the top of their 2026 construction agenda. We’ll hear about some of the work scheduled, including joint parks/schools projects, that will be paid for by two ballot measures that were approved last November.

"The number one thing I hear is thank you for working together. Thank you for collaborating. Thank you for not doing things in silos. Why don't we do this in all topics and those are good questions? I think that should be the new norm in our community is that we work together."

