Could Microsoft's off-grid data center project undermine climate goals?

Microsoft’s plan to lease an off-grid, gas-powered data center is raising questions about the company’s carbon footprint.

This week, the Redmond-based software giant signed a letter of intent to use up to 1.35GW of artificial intelligence computing capacity at the Monarch Compute Campus in West Virginia. Microsoft is leasing part of the massive data center from the cloud company Nscale, which bills the project as “the United States’ first state-certified AI microgrid.”

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Monarch will be powered exclusively by natural gas generators without tapping into the local electrical grid. An analysis by Michael Thomas, CEO of the renewable energy research firm Cleanview, estimates the project could increase Microsoft’s data center emissions by 40%.

Microsoft didn’t confirm or deny that finding. Instead, a spokesperson issued the following statement: "Microsoft and Nscale's letter of intent represents our investment in scaling AI compute capacity, while advancing electricity reliability and affordability for our operations and the communities where we operate. We continue to pursue decarbonization at all levels."

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Nscale also said it is pursuing carbon sequestration in its press release announcing the deal. Climate scientist David Ho pointed out on Bluesky that carbon removal is often viewed as a dubious solution to global warming in the environmental community.

The West Virginia data center is just one of many planned projects that are circumventing electrical grid limitations and local opposition by building their own sources of power. Cleanview has identified 46 off-grid data centers planned across the country.

The trend reflects a tension between the ambitious decarbonization goals of tech giants like Microsoft and the breakneck pace at which they are deploying ever more powerful AI tools.

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