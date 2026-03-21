© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
March 19–25 is our 2026 Spring Pledge Drive—please donate now to support Spokane Public Radio!

Could Microsoft's off-grid data center project undermine climate goals?

KUOW | By Monica Nickelsburg
Published March 21, 2026 at 12:55 PM PDT
Cables are shown inside a server bank at the Sabey data center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Quincy, Washington.
KUOW
Cables are shown inside a server bank at the Sabey data center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Quincy, Washington.

Microsoft’s plan to lease an off-grid, gas-powered data center is raising questions about the company’s carbon footprint.

This week, the Redmond-based software giant signed a letter of intent to use up to 1.35GW of artificial intelligence computing capacity at the Monarch Compute Campus in West Virginia. Microsoft is leasing part of the massive data center from the cloud company Nscale, which bills the project as “the United States’ first state-certified AI microgrid.”

RELATED: A small town in Central Washington is Microsoft's answer to the data center backlash

Monarch will be powered exclusively by natural gas generators without tapping into the local electrical grid. An analysis by Michael Thomas, CEO of the renewable energy research firm Cleanview, estimates the project could increase Microsoft’s data center emissions by 40%.

Microsoft didn’t confirm or deny that finding. Instead, a spokesperson issued the following statement: "Microsoft and Nscale's letter of intent represents our investment in scaling AI compute capacity, while advancing electricity reliability and affordability for our operations and the communities where we operate. We continue to pursue decarbonization at all levels."

RELATED: Microsoft promises more AI investments at University of Washington

Nscale also said it is pursuing carbon sequestration in its press release announcing the deal. Climate scientist David Ho pointed out on Bluesky that carbon removal is often viewed as a dubious solution to global warming in the environmental community.

The West Virginia data center is just one of many planned projects that are circumventing electrical grid limitations and local opposition by building their own sources of power. Cleanview has identified 46 off-grid data centers planned across the country.

The trend reflects a tension between the ambitious decarbonization goals of tech giants like Microsoft and the breakneck pace at which they are deploying ever more powerful AI tools.

RELATED: It’s lights out for Washington Legislature’s effort to regulate data centers

Copyright 2026 KUOW
Regional News
Monica Nickelsburg
Monica Nickelsburg is an economy reporter covering labor issues, the changing nature of work, the rise and fall of industries, technology trends and workplace equity. She has extensive experience covering Amazon, Microsoft and other major players re-shaping the Seattle region. Monica spent six years covering the intersection of technology and public policy as GeekWire’s civic editor. As a freelancer, she’s covered food and sustainability for The Food and Environment Reporting Network, Civil Eats, Grist and others. Before moving to Seattle, Monica worked as a digital producer for The Week and interned for NBC, The Daily Beast and Forbes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University in Journalism and History.Location: SeattleLanguages Spoken: EnglishPronouns: she/her [Copyright 2026 KUOW]