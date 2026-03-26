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Inland Journal: Rural health care and medical education

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM PDT
Ritzville's East Adams Rural Healthcare is morphing from a full-service critical access hospital to a limited-service rural emergency hospital.
East Adams Rural Healthcare
Ritzville's East Adams Rural Healthcare is morphing from a full-service critical access hospital to a limited-service rural emergency hospital.

Today on Inland Journal, we talk with the chief executive of East Adams Healthcare in Ritzville about his facility’s struggle to stay solvent. Todd Nida says the hospital is working to overcome some past fiscal mismanagement, but also factors that challenge most rural hospitals in the Northwest.

"In a small rural community like Ritzville, it makes it very difficult because when you don't have large volumes, you don't have the ability to beef up ancillary services, other forms of clinic services, pain clinic, dermatology, cardiology, those type of things. Those are avenues where you can make better money in reimbursement through your payers and bolster your bottom line."

Last week, medical students around the country learned about their first professional assignments as new physicians. We hear from two Spokane medical students about their future plans.

"My dad was a small town primary care physician...and so I had Dr. Dad growing up, essentially, and I got to see his impact on our community, and that's really what kind of kick started and inspired me to go into, especially, family medicine specifically."

And we hear developments from two Spokane medical residency programs. One is long-standing program that is expanding. The second one is brand new.

"Residencies are really time-consuming and expensive to start. The accreditation process is onerous. The funding is not always straightforward. So to be able to have the opportunity to bring a high-caliber residency program to the Inland Northwest is an opportunity that's too good to pass up."

The doctor will see you now on today’s Inland Journal.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick