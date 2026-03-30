Hundreds of thousands turn out for 'No Kings 3.0' in cities and towns across the Northwest

The third "No Kings" protest drew hundreds of thousands of people out to demonstrate against the Trump Administration and its policies.

Saturday's protest was the third in a series of the same name. Organizers expected it would draw even larger crowds than previous ones, in part because of the war in Iran, the administration's efforts to ramp up deportations, and the rising costs of food and gas.

In response to a request for comment about the planned protests, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told NPR , "The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."

More than 3,000 events were planned by organizers nationwide. In the Northwest, protests were planned in most major cities and towns.

1 of 8 — Best of No Kings N3/Protesters in Springfielfd Nathan Wilk.jpeg Thousands of people had gathered outside the Springfield City Hall for a "No Kings" protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Nathan Wilk / KLCC / 2 of 8 — No Kings 3 Thousands gather on the waterfront in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the "No Kings" protest. The rally is the third large in a series of nationwide protests, opposing President Donald Trump's policies, and particularly his deportation tactics. Troy Brynelson/OPB / 3 of 8 — Best of No Kings N3/Crowd-shot___Walla-Walla-Washington_NWPB_no-kings_King.png Protesters in Walla Walla, Wash. during the "No Kings" rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The rally is the third in a series of nationwide protests opposing President Donald Trump's policies. Anna King / NWPB / 4 of 8 — Best of No Kings N3/Astoria Ore..jpg Demonstrators gather on Marine Drive in Astoria, Ore., on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the "No Kings" protest. Katie Frankowicz / KMUN / 5 of 8 — Matt Kuhns demonstrates with his family at a rally in Lake Oswego, Ore., during the “No Kings” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Matt Kuhns demonstrates with his family at a rally in Lake Oswego, Ore., during the "No Kings" rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Adia White / Northwest News Network / 6 of 8 — Best of No Kings N3/No-Kings-3_Kennewick_WA_NWPB.jpeg Protesters lined the streets outside the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick, Wash. during the "No Kings" rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Jenna Dennison / NWPB / 7 of 8 — Best of No Kings N3/Shawn-Ramey__21-__Walla-Walla-Washington__NWPB___No-Kings__King.jpg Shawn Ramsey, 21, protests on "No Kings Day" March 28 in Walla Walla, Wash. Anna King / NWPB / 8 of 8 — Thousands of protesters gathered in Lake Oswego, Ore. during the “No Kings” rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Thousands of protesters gathered in Lake Oswego, Ore. during the "No Kings" rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Northwest News Network /

At a rally in Seattle, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown told a crowd at Cal Anderson Park that the protests were making history.

"Please do not let this fight end when you go home, continue our fight for a better America by supporting your community tomorrow and the day after that and the day after that."

Though the biggest crowds turned out in Portland and Seattle, thousands of demonstrators also marched in Springfield, Ore. , Spokane, Wash., Kennewick, Wash., and many small towns and suburbs.

Concern for democracy, younger generations

Many demonstrators Saturday said they came out because they were concerned for future generations.

Carolyn Hartman, attended a protest in Springfield, Ore. wearing an inflatable frog costume. She said she hoped her costume would feel whimsical and make a statement.

"I'm an old person with gray hair here, and I am terrified for the young people," she said. "What is happening to our country? What kind of country are we leaving to the young people?'"

In Lake Oswego, Ore. Robin Quon, a volunteer with Unite for Democracy, said this protest was the largest she'd seen in the suburb. Unite for Democracy has been organizing protests against the Trump Administration in downtown Lake Oswego every Saturday. Quon said she feels like the current administration is eroding democracy.

"I was in Berkeley in the 60s, and we protested against the Vietnam War, and I didn't think I'd have to do it again," she said. "But now the cause is even greater, because our democracy is suffering. We are in a position that we could lose it."

Anna King / NWPB / Michelle Jamison attends a protest in Walla Walla, Wash. on March 28 with her son's drum group.

In Walla Walla, Wash. Michelle Jamison came with her son, who was performing with his drumming group, Rocky Ridge. Jamison, who has ancestry from the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Cayuse tribes, said she is tired of the Trump administration's policies.

"I'm sick of what they're doing to our elders, to our veterans, to our health care and to our tribes," she said. "There's no help for the missing and murdered indigenous women going on."

Demonstrators say no to war in Iran

Some protesters said they believed military interventions in other countries motivated more people to turn out on Saturday compared with previous protests.

Since the last "No Kings" protest on Oct. 18, the Trump Administration has taken military action against Iran and ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Pat Benton, who attended the protest in Walla Walla, Wash., said she is nearly 80 years old and feels like protesting is one of the few things she can do to make her voice heard.

"I think it's the bombing that's bothering me the most right now," she said. "I've been upset for a long time, but just indiscriminately dropping bombs in the Middle East isn't going to solve the problems that we have in this country or in the world."

In Springfield, Ore. Neil Penn also said the War in Iran was part of what motivated him to demonstrate.

"This was a Trump distraction away from the hypocrisy of his presidency and the old nonsense of if you could create a false sense of patriotism and point the finger elsewhere, you don't look at how the federal government is in serious violation of public trust and public concern," he said.

No 'Kings 3.0' motivates some new to protesting

Protester Nancy Brungard in Kennewick, Wash. said she has been to a handful of protests but is not usually a "big protester." She said she came out to demonstrate because she feels she is watching her country dissolve away.

"I do believe that Donald Trump and his policies are destroying democracy," she said. " The way he's handling deportations, what has happened with the Supreme Court on abortion, what's happening now in the Iran war. There are a lot of things, way too many for me to list."

Drew Cribbs in Corvallis, Ore. said Saturday was his first "No Kings" protest. He said as people demonstrate nationwide, he wants them to know there is a community to support them in Corvallis.

"It's awesome to see the community coming together like this and everybody supporting each other. And it builds a lot of community that I feel like some people don't have or know that exists."

This story includes reporting and photography from stations in the Northwest News Network, including NWPB, OPB, KLCC and KNUM. Contributors include Adia White, Jenna Dennison, Anna King, and Brian Bull.

Copyright 2026 NWNews

This story comes to you through the Northwest News Network, a collaboration of public media organizations in Washington and Oregon.

