Inland Journal: Rural health challenges, assessing properties and flying into smaller airports

This week on Inland Journal, an eclectic mix of interviews.

Last week we learned about how hospital administrators in Ritzville are working to keep their facility open. Today, we talk with two members of Prosperity Eastern Washington, which is trying to educate the public about rural health care challenges.

"We put up 13 billboards throughout eastern Washington. I mean all the way down to Clarkston, up to Colville, you name it, with not endorsing one candidate. No, not saying how you should vote. No. Stay up to date and use your critical thinking to respond."

Who decides how much your house and property are worth, which in turn determines how much you pay in property taxes? That’s the job of county assessors. Spokane County's assessor is Tom Konis.

"We try to compare your house to a similar style of house, both age, shape, size. So we don't have a two-story being compared to a rancher or a split entry being compared to a four-level...We have a number of different house classes that we keep track of. Then we will take that factor and apply it to all of the properties."

And we meet Kent Craford from SeaPort Airlines, a commercial airliner that recently began flying its Spokane-to-Seattle route in and out of Felts and Boeing Fields. Craford shares the benefits for travelers to smaller airports.

"The whole concept behind SeaPort is cutting the travel time in half so you can do a day's business in a day and have same day business trips again, not need to do an overnight at the same time. We have people that have gone already from Boeing Field in Seattle to Spokane to drive up to the mountain to ski. We've had people flying to Seattle for hockey games and baseball."

Today’s Inland Journal is ready for take off.