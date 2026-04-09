SPR News Today: ID's legislature adjourned. What did they get done, and what's still on the table?

Today's headlines:



WA declares a fourth consecutive statewide drought. The state Ecology director says snowpack will be unreliable in the future.

Washington has the second-biggest gender pay gap in the U.S. Is there anything the state can do about it?

STA says its all but certain federal dollars are coming to cover half the cost of bus rapid transit on North Division.

Northwest climbing icon and first US man to summit Everest Jim Whittaker dies at 97.

Plus, Idaho started its legislative session this year with a projected budget shortfall. From our partner station Boise State Public Radio, James Dawson joins to look back at what lawmakers accomplished, now that they’ve gaveled out their 2026 stint in the Capitol.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Anna King, Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Kirsten Kendrick, James Dawson and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.