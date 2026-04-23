Inland Journal: 10 years of UW's health partnership with Gonzaga; French students in Spokane

It’s been 10 years since Gonzaga and the University of Washington formed their health partnership in Spokane. That partnership kept UW medical students in Spokane and gave Gonzaga the momentum it needed to expand its health sciences programs. Darryl Potyk from the UW and John Sklut from Gonzaga join us to talk about the state of the partnership.

"I think from Gonzaga's standpoint, the foundation was to ensure that we were a component of the training of healthcare professionals that our region needs. That's the primary focus. It has also really presented Gonzaga with an opportunity to highlight our health science programs, to expand and introduce new health science programs."

The UW has also expanded its RIDE dental education program in Spokane, in partnership with Eastern Washington University. We’ll talk with Dean Andre Ritter about it.

"There are many states in the Pacific Northwest that don't have dental schools. So we see this as an opportunity for us to extend our program in those areas and address the need for dental education as well as oral healthcare in those communities."

Spokane has a long history with student foreign exchange programs. One of the new ones brought a dozen Parisian students to the Inland Northwest this month for a two-week visit. We’ll talk with two of them, with one of their teachers and the director of the exchange program about the benefit of giving young people access to cultures other than their own.

"Statewide, our world languages are struggling to stay. And so I just want our community to see that language is always relevant. And it's a great opportunity for our kids to learn skills that they can transfer to any of their careers or areas of interest. And aside from that, it's just fun to have new people."