© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moderates claw back some legislative seats from far-right Idaho Republicans

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published May 22, 2026 at 9:30 AM PDT
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Moderate Republicans made slight gains in the Idaho legislature after primary challengers took out some of the most vocal members of the far-right contingent.

On Tuesday night, Idaho's so-called "Gang of Eight" became the Gang of Three after more moderate Republicans ousted five of their members in the primary.

"Gang" members in the Magic Valley took the hardest hit, with three of the five defeated members hailing from the area.

Those who won't be returning to Boise in January include Sens. Josh Kohl (R-Twin Falls) and Glenneda Zuiderveld (R-Twin Falls), along with Reps. Lucas Cayler (R-Caldwell), David Leavitt (R-Twin Falls) and Faye Thompson (R-McCall).

The response from voters is notable after several consecutive election cycles in which hardline GOP candidates made significant gains in the legislature – especially in the historically more moderate Senate.

The far-right did take back a seat here and there, like Scott Herndon reclaiming his spot in the Senate over Jim Woodward (R-Sagle). But overall, the Senate moved one step closer to the center.

It might not sound like much, but Boise State Political Science Professor Jaclyn Kettler said that slight shift could make a difference.

"One vote can matter a lot in terms of whether legislation is going to move forward out of committee, whether it succeeds on the floor. We had a few really close votes this past session," Kettler said Wednesday morning.

In the House, traditional Republicans reclaimed three seats overall. That moderating force could also increase if Democrats beat a handful of hardliners in GOP-favored districts.

Voters across the state also rejected one of the main campaign issues facing some incumbents who run the legislature's powerful committees.

Sen. Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) fended off challenger David Worley, along with constant attacks over his role as chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Guthrie faced significant pushback this year from hardline conservatives after he refused to give hearings to bills that would've imposed stricter state immigration enforcement, killing them for the session.

Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow) faced similar criticism when he declined to hear a bill to outlaw the use of taxpayer resources by public sector unions. He too beat back a challenge, though this time from a more moderate Republican, Rep. Lori McCann (R-Lewiston).

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Regional News
James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson