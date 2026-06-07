Seattle will turn on stadium-area cameras during World Cup after all, Mayor Wilson says

After a briefing from Seattle Police and the FBI, Mayor Katie Wilson reversed course on surveillance cameras and agreed to turn them on in Seattle's stadium district when the FIFA World Cup kicks off this month.

"The safety and security of residents, visitors, and fans is our highest priority, and I understand that many community members are deeply concerned about privacy, civil liberties, and the appropriate use of public safety technology. I share those values," Wilson said Friday in a statement announcing the decision. "While I have decided to have the cameras ready to help us quickly establish situational awareness near the stadiums if needed, we will continue honing our policies and protections to safeguard the data these videos capture."

Wilson had previously said she would only turn on the surveillance cameras around Seattle's two SoDo-area stadiums if authorities had a "credible threat" to security.

She said her meeting with federal and local law enforcement convinced her that "general but credible threats to safety and security" are present at this year's World Cup, the biggest sporting event in the world.

"While not unexpected given an event of this magnitude, this information has persuaded our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners that we should be operating at a heightened risk level," Wilson said. "Given this information, the Stadium District cameras will be activated during the FIFA World Cup tournament."

During her mayoral campaign, Wilson expressed skepticism about the need for additional surveillance in Seattle.

Last year, the Seattle City Council authorized additional cameras around the stadiums, as well as in Capitol Hill and near Garfield High School.

At the time, critics said data from the cameras could be used to enforce President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration crackdown, or to identify people seeking gender-affirming health care or abortion services.

In January, Wilson paused the expansion of cameras into Garfield and Capitol Hill.

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But she came under intense pressure from Seattle City Council members to allow the cameras to collect footage near the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to attract around 750,000 visitors in June and July, when the city hosts a total of six matches.

The opening ceremony for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Lumen Field June 19. After the ceremony, the Seattle Sounders took on Spanish Atlético de Madrid.

Councilmember Bob Kettle, who chairs the City Council's public safety committee, commended Wilson for the policy change.

"This difficult decision is an important one to ensure our public safety readiness," Kettle said.

Councilmember Rob Saka also released a statement, comparing the upcoming World Cup to the 2013 Boston Marathon, where he was competing when two bombs planted near the finish line killed three people and injured more than 500.

“I know firsthand, as a runner in the 2013 Boston Marathon, that we need to leverage all our public safety tools when hosting major events like FIFA," Saka said. "My hope is that we can now transition to focusing on celebrating these amazing soccer events, while keeping everyone safe.”

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Wilson said the city has developed a plan that prioritizes public safety and a positive experience as Seattle welcomes newcomers from far and wide who share a love of the beautiful game.

"Seattle is ready to welcome the world," Wilson said.

The first game at Lumen Field is scheduled for June 15 between Belgium and Egypt.

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