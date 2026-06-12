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SPR News Today: Filming documentaries has taught Tig Notaro not to assume she knows what's coming

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:38 AM PDT
Tig Notaro speaks at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Star Trek: Discovery." This year, she's taking her tour "Out of Nowhere" around the country, including to Spokane.
Gage Skidmore
/
CC BY-SA 2.0
Tig Notaro speaks at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Star Trek: Discovery." This year, she's taking her tour "Out of Nowhere" around the country, including to Spokane.

Today's headlines:

  • Spokane will consider an yearlong, citywide moratorium on data centers next week.
  • Spokane's Safe and Healthy Task Force says the region must do a better job of balancing criminal justice needs with social service needs.
  • A Puyallup high school wrestler sues Washington transgender athletes policy.
  • Philanthropy pledges up to $1.5 billion in forgivable loans for affordable housing in Washington.
  • A wildfire prevention bill had bipartisan support in the US Senate. Then GOP lawmakers added a provision to kill the "roadless rule."

Plus, with her trademark deadpan delivery, multiple nominations and awards, and more TV appearances than you can count, it’s fair to say Tig Notaro has made an impact on the cultural landscape.

So naturally, SPR wanted to hear from her as part of our “Tastemakers” series ahead of her tour stop in Spokane tonight.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham