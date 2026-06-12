SPR News Today: Filming documentaries has taught Tig Notaro not to assume she knows what's coming

Today's headlines:

Spokane will consider an yearlong, citywide moratorium on data centers next week.

Spokane's Safe and Healthy Task Force says the region must do a better job of balancing criminal justice needs with social service needs.

A Puyallup high school wrestler sues Washington transgender athletes policy.

Philanthropy pledges up to $1.5 billion in forgivable loans for affordable housing in Washington.

A wildfire prevention bill had bipartisan support in the US Senate. Then GOP lawmakers added a provision to kill the "roadless rule."

Plus, with her trademark deadpan delivery, multiple nominations and awards, and more TV appearances than you can count, it’s fair to say Tig Notaro has made an impact on the cultural landscape.

So naturally, SPR wanted to hear from her as part of our “Tastemakers” series ahead of her tour stop in Spokane tonight.