SPR News Today: Despite Zephyr shut down, star goalie says there's still hope for US women's soccer

Today's headlines:

12,000 Spokanites are under evacuation orders as the Upriver Fire burns.

Gov. Little says Idaho is in good shape for fire season, but a state fund for firefighting is already empty.

A federal judge partially blocks Idaho's criminal trans bathroom ban.

The Panhandle Health District won't shutter clinics to save money, but services will continue to lean toward MAHA priorities.

Plus, Spokane is losing its professional women’s soccer team. SPR's Eliza Billingham speaks with the team’s star goalie, Hope Hisey, about why the Zephyr is shutting down, and what that means for professional women’s soccer in the U.S.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today contributed by Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, James Dawson and Eliza Billingham

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

TRANSCRIPT

[THEME MUSIC]

OWEN HENDERSON: From Spokane Public Radio, it’s SPR News Today.

I’m Owen Henderson. It’s Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

On today’s show, Spokane’s first wildfire of the season has sparked near Beacon Hill. Nearly 12,000 residents face evacuation orders as crews fight the Upriver Fire.

Plus, north Idaho’s public health district won’t close its clinics next fiscal year, even as it struggles to pass a balanced budget.

But the services provided will change.

And Spokane is losing its professional women’s soccer team. We’ll hear from the team’s star goalie about why the Zephyr is shutting down, and what that means for professional women’s soccer in the U.S.

Those stories and more, coming up on SPR News Today.

[FADE OUT THEME]

Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders remain in place for about 12,000 Spokane area residents as crews continue to battle the Upriver Fire near Beacon Hill.

Officials say the blaze was reported around noon yesterday, growing to 50 acres before 2 o’clock.

Crews estimate it’s now burned about 250 acres and is about 10% contained.

Spokane County District 9 Fire Chief Matthew Vinci told reporters last night the high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity set the stage for rapid fire growth.

MATTHEW VINCI: “Wind-driven fires are very, very dangerous. They're dangerous to work in. They move very rapidly. They have a lot of fuel in that area. It's a very densely populated area and it's tough conditions.”

OH: A combination of Spokane and Kootenai County fire agencies, as well as state personnel are working to further contain the fire.

Gov. Bob Ferguson wrote on social media yesterday he’s also requested financial help from the federal emergency management agency.

Vinci says no injuries have been reported so far.

About 2,300 structures are threatened, but Vinci says there’s not yet an estimate on the number of structures lost.

He’s asking people whose homes are threatened to be patient.

MV: “Please don't come back. That makes it very challenging for our crews. We have law enforcement, you know, keeping the roads shut down. And folks definitely want to see their home. I'd want to see my home, too. But, you know, stay out of the area and let us do our work.”

OH: There’s a shelter for evacuees at the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church.

— — —

Gov. Brad Little says Idaho is in a strong position as the state faces a potentially significant wildfire season—even as state officials say Idaho’s wildfire suppression fund has already run dry.

On the capitol steps yesterday, Little said Idaho has invested in prevention efforts in recent years, like prescribed burns and actively logging forests.

The state Department of Lands has hired more than 260 firefighters to extinguish blazes as they pop up.

Still, the governor says people need to take personal responsibility to avoid starting a potentially devastating fire.

BRAD LITTLE: “Be careful with [campfires]. Follow local restrictions. Properly maintained trailers and equipment. Avoid activities that can create sparks during high-risk conditions.”

OH: Humans cause almost 85% of all wildfires in the U.S.

State lawmakers set aside $38 million for fire suppression.

But shortly before Little’s press conference, officials told the State Board of Land Commissioners that fund is already empty.

That doesn’t mean wildfires will go unchecked—just that Idaho will pay to fight them through a process the governor has compared to using a credit card.

— — —

Idaho’s criminal transgender bathroom ban is on hold—partially.

The part of the ban prohibiting people from entering changing rooms that don’t align with their sex assigned at birth will still take effect in two weeks.

In her decision issued yesterday, the judge wrote the law’s language is vague and <quote> “invites arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement.”

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador says he plans to appeal the ruling.

— — —

The Panhandle Health District will keep its current clinics open for another year.

But, as SPR’s Eliza Billingham reports, its services in North Idaho may look a little different.

ELIZA BILLINGHAM: County representatives considered cutting clinical services as they struggled to pass a budget for the health district’s next fiscal year.

But in a 3-2 vote yesterday, they passed a budget that includes those clinics, albeit with a new vision of what services they will provide.

Clinics will combine traditional medicine with nutrition-based and holistic approaches focusing on chronic illness like heart disease and obesity.

They will also change their informed consent process for vaccinations so that they give patients more information on risks and alternatives.

Kootenai County Commissioner Bruce Mattare said he wanted to give Panhandle Health the opportunity to prove their clinics are necessary, helpful, and financially viable.

BRUCE MATTARE: “The burden will be on Panhandle Health to provide great clinical services this year. And if they can’t do it, I hope we don’t ever have to deal with it again.”

EB: The health district will need to bring analysis of its services and effects on the region during next summer’s budget season.

I’m Eliza Billingham, reporting.

[SHORT MUSIC BED]

OH: About a month ago, Spokane got the news its pro women’s soccer team, the Zephyr, was shutting down.

The announcement came right after the women’s last game of the season, when the Zephyr won 4-nil but came just shy of a playoff run.

The team was two years old. Most players left the city and the aftermath pretty quickly.

Hope Hisey was Spokane’s star goalie and the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year twice in a row.

Now that some of the dust has settled, SPR’s Eliza Billingham spoke with Hisey to hear more about why the shutdown happened, and what it means for women’s soccer across the U.S.

EB: Did the shutdown of the Zephyr surprise you at all?

HOPE HISEY: Unfortunately, where there's smoke, there's usually fire when it comes to professional athletics. And there were certain signs kind of throughout the latter half of the spring section of the season that made us kind of tilt our heads, I think.

But given kind of the newness of the league, of the team, I think there was a certain element of surprise. But unfortunately, given kind of what was going on behind the scenes, it unfortunately wasn't as surprising as maybe it was to the outer community.

EB: Can you explain what any of that smoke was?

HH: I think there was personnel changes that went on within the organization, not player wise, but just from a staffing perspective, that kind of made us turn our heads.

And also, there was a bit of difficulty with those who were out of contract, whether or not the club wanted to give them contract extensions or exercise their options. And there was a lot of, not just like little, but a true lack of communication in that respect, which was uncharacteristic and unusual for a club during that time of year. So I think that made us wary about the future of the club and the direction in which it was going.

EB: Do you see the shutdown as a Spokane-specific issue or an indication of something broader?

HH: I think that's a good question. And I think it can be fair to answer that in either way. Watching the final of the Super League and even, like, the semi-final, I actually am really optimistic and positive about the health and the future of the league.

I think that other markets that are, you know, doing a great job with their marketing, getting fans to games, getting butts in seats and investing in the squads that they have—I think that gives me good hope that this was maybe a more of a singular issue.

I think that it was difficult, given the resources available to our club in particular, the distance from our competitors, those logistical things made it pretty difficult for Spokane.

And I also think there maybe was not as sustainable or as much of an emphasis on the community outreach that’s needed for a new club to thrive. But see other clubs in our league doing a really good job at trying to do that, and so that gives me hope that hopefully it was a singular issue.

EB: Do you think the shutdown mainly came from people not coming to games?

HH: I think that that's used kind of as the narrative of why the team didn't “succeed.” I think that people always point to the attendance numbers—which I'm also very skeptical where they get these attendance numbers.

But let's take it on face value and say that is the reason I think again, like I said, you have to create an environment and that's not just the match the experience, but an overall club culture, that gets people in the seats.

And it's going to be expensive to do so. And it's going to take time and it's going to take energy. But if you want to do this properly, that is what it's going to have to take.

I don't think you can just put something out there and then be like, ‘Oh, well, people didn't come.’ Well, what did you do to sustain an environment to make it so that they had no choice but want to come, you know?

EB: Well, I know that you meant a lot to fans. And I know that Spokane is really going to miss you. Do you know what your next steps are?

HH: I do. But I'm not allowed to disclose at this time.

EB: Well, it's good to hear that there's more on the horizon for you. Do you think that's true for most of the players leaving Zephyr?

HH: I do. I think that this club had the privilege and opportunity of the players that it had are some of the best—not only players, but people that the league and the sport has right now. I don't think it's a coincidence that a lot of them have been snatched up after this whole thing went down. I think it's a testament to what great people and players they are.

I do think, though, that unfortunately, a lot of players were behind the eight ball in terms of being able to talk to teams and find a new home because of the timing and the nature of how it went down. But I think because we have such a great group, you know, people are going to be delighted that they're now free to come join them.

EB: Well, Hope, thank you so much for being here. Thank you for all that you've met for Spokane and best luck on your next adventure.

HH: Thank you so much.

OH: That was SPR’s Eliza Billingham, speaking with Spokane Zephyr goalkeeper Hope Hisey.

[SHORT MUSIC BED]

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Doug Nadvornick, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham and me, Owen Henderson.

I’m also your host and producer. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

Thanks for listening.

It’s SPR.