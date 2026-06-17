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Upriver Fire still active. One missing persons report, 15 homes severely damaged

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:13 PM PDT
Design by SPR

Update: The Upriver Fire has burned about 130 acres, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The incident management team says overnight humidity helped moderate fire behavior and allowed crews to strengthen containment lines.

More than three hundred personnel are helping fight the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation. But the Department of Natural Resources told reporters this afternoon it did believe the fire to be human-caused.

Sheriff John Nowels said that there was one missing persons report filed by a family who evacuated. Nowels said his officers think they know where that person might be, but that area isn’t safe to search yet.

As of last night, the sheriff was told that around 15 homes were burned or severely damaged by the fire. Others have been covered in red flame retardant.

Officials are monitoring conditions today, which remain hot, dry and somewhat breezy.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain between Camp Sekani and East Bigelow Gulch Road.

Current evacuation map, as of 3:10 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
Courtesy of Spokane Regional Emergency Communications
Current evacuation map, as of 3:10 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
Regional News
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham