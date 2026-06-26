SPR News Today: WA barber helps get Egyptian national team photo-ready for the World Cup

Today's headlines:

Washington signs agreement to merge carbon markets with California and Québec.

Spokane Haitian community leaders ask for support after a SCOTUS decision allowing the White House to TPS.

Kootenai County will need to undo rules on in-law suites and guest houses before Idaho’s new short term rental law goes into effect July 1.

USFS proposes storm clean-up in north Idaho and western Montana. A conservation group says the plan is an excuse to rush through logging authorization.

The Northwest’s energy needs are only growing. Now, Amazon is investing in a first-in-the-nation modular nuclear reactor in eastern Washington.

Plus, lots of people dream of meeting celebrities. KNKX's Freddy Monares takes us to meet a Washington barber and massive soccer fan who had to play it cool when he was asked to cut the hair of one of the world’s top players, Mohammed Salah.