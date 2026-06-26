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SPR News Today: WA barber helps get Egyptian national team photo-ready for the World Cup

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published June 26, 2026 at 7:43 AM PDT
Egypt's national soccer team practices at Gonzaga's Luger Field. Omar Marmoush, left, and Mohamed Salah, center, are the team's most internationally recognizable players.
Eliza Billingham/SPR
Egypt's national soccer team practices at Gonzaga's Luger Field. Omar Marmoush, left, and Mohamed Salah, center, are the team's most internationally recognizable players.

Today's headlines:

  • Washington signs agreement to merge carbon markets with California and Québec.
  • Spokane Haitian community leaders ask for support after a SCOTUS decision allowing the White House to TPS.
  • Kootenai County will need to undo rules on in-law suites and guest houses before Idaho’s new short term rental law goes into effect July 1.
  • USFS proposes storm clean-up in north Idaho and western Montana. A conservation group says the plan is an excuse to rush through logging authorization.
  • The Northwest’s energy needs are only growing. Now, Amazon is investing in a first-in-the-nation modular nuclear reactor in eastern Washington.

Plus, lots of people dream of meeting celebrities. KNKX's Freddy Monares takes us to meet a Washington barber and massive soccer fan who had to play it cool when he was asked to cut the hair of one of the world’s top players, Mohammed Salah.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham served as a reporter for SPR until June 2026. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.
See stories by Eliza Billingham