Fourth of July fireworks spark wildfire worries for WA

State and local fire officials are urging Washingtonians to use caution lighting fireworks this weekend, especially as a statewide drought raises wildfire risks.

Nearly every part of Washington state has outdoor burning restrictions in place, according to the Department of Natural Resources. As of Thursday, fire risks are very high in the Lower Yakima Basin and high in most of eastern Washington. West of the Cascades, the fire risk is moderate after a stretch of cooler weather and some rain.

About 80% to 90% of wildfires in Washington are human-caused, according to the Department of Natural Resources. So far this year, there have been 323 fires on state lands spanning over 12,000 acres.

“Let’s help our firefighters stay safe and protect our lands this holiday weekend by practicing good prevention and recreating responsibly,” said Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove.

Last year’s Bear Gulch Fire, which grew to over 20,000 acres in the Olympic National Forest and took four months to contain, was started by a firework around the Fourth of July, said Carol Connolly, public information officer for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

It was one of the 79 firework-ignited fires on Washington state lands last year, over half of which occurred in western Washington, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

“Don’t be a spark this Fourth of July and leave the fireworks to the professionals,” said Upthegrove.

Fireworks can still be set off, but only in certain jurisdictions. Fireworks are banned on forest lands, in Washington State Parks, and in some counties and cities, including Port Angeles, Chelan County and the city of Vancouver. Discharging fireworks illegally can result in a $99 ticket.

“Please make sure you have a safety plan and the right insurance before you put flame to wick,” said Kenton Brine, Northwest Insurance Council President, in a press release.

Standard homeowners insurance typically covers fire damage on personal property and liability if someone is injured on the property or if negligence causes damage to someone else’s property, according to the council.

If you plan to light fireworks, the State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends keeping a bucket of water or garden hose nearby and avoiding areas with dry vegetation.

Firework sales run from June 28 at 12 p.m. to July 5 at 9 p.m., according to state law. The legal period to light fireworks is from June 28 through July 5. On the Fourth, fireworks can be ignited until midnight.

Last year, Washington State Parks labeled July 5 as the “Dirtiest Beach Day of the Year,” as volunteers picked up more than 141,000 pounds of trash from state beaches.

The agency is urging beachgoers to pick up all trash on the night of July 4, as high tide will be at 5 a.m. the next morning.

Washington State Parks, in partnership with Washington CoastSavers, will host voluntary beach clean-ups on July 5 at Cape Disappointment, Grayland Beach, Ocean City, Pacific Beach and Twin Harbors. No registration is necessary.

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