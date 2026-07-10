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SPR News Today: Poulson argues for change in Spokane's legislative representation

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:42 AM PDT
Natalie Poulson, a former Spokane Public Schools teacher, is the only Republican running in next month's Legislative District 3 primary to replace longtime state Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane).
Doug Nadvornick
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SPR News
Natalie Poulson, a former Spokane Public Schools teacher, is the only Republican running in next month's Legislative District 3 primary to replace longtime state Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane).

Today's headlines:

  • The B and O Fire destroys homes and burns 2,500 acres in Okanogan County.
  • A federal judge orders Washington inspectors be let into the Northwest ICE Processing Center, the subject of numerous health complaints.
  • Bacterial outbreaks, hospitalizations and investigations haven't slowed demand for raw milk in Idaho.
  • Many fewer sockeye salmon return to Upper Columbia River, surprising biologists.
  • SPS begins updating sports fields in newest phase of Together Spokane projects.

Plus, we round out our series of conversations with people looking to represent Spokane in Olympia in the seat being vacated by Rep. Timm Ormsby. SPR's Doug Nadvornick speaks with the fourth and final candidate is Natalie Poulson, the race’s only Republican.

And stay tuned after that conversation for a special announcement and a peek behind the curtain in the SPR newsroom.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting was contributed by Owen Henderson, Lauren Paterson, Courtney Flatt and Doug Nadvornick.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson