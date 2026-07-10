SPR News Today: Poulson argues for change in Spokane's legislative representation

Today's headlines:



The B and O Fire destroys homes and burns 2,500 acres in Okanogan County.

A federal judge orders Washington inspectors be let into the Northwest ICE Processing Center, the subject of numerous health complaints.

Bacterial outbreaks, hospitalizations and investigations haven't slowed demand for raw milk in Idaho.

Many fewer sockeye salmon return to Upper Columbia River, surprising biologists.

SPS begins updating sports fields in newest phase of Together Spokane projects.

Plus, we round out our series of conversations with people looking to represent Spokane in Olympia in the seat being vacated by Rep. Timm Ormsby. SPR's Doug Nadvornick speaks with the fourth and final candidate is Natalie Poulson, the race’s only Republican.

And stay tuned after that conversation for a special announcement and a peek behind the curtain in the SPR newsroom.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting was contributed by Owen Henderson, Lauren Paterson, Courtney Flatt and Doug Nadvornick.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show.